Rajasthan: Bhajan Sandhya 'Lucky Draw' Fraud Running into Crores Busted

Nagaur (Rajasthan): A fraud of up to Rs 100 crore in the name of 'Bhajan Sandhya' has come to light in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. police said on Sunday.

Police sources said several people were cheated as they offered cars and iPhones to the organisers of 'Bhajan Sandhya'. It is understood that well-known singers and YouTubers are also part of the gang, who cheated people.

"We received a tip-off on Friday night that a Bhajan Sandhya was going on in a field near Kuchera, in which a person identified as Rakesh Chhaba was conducting a lucky draw. Rakesh's associates were making receipts of Rs 500 from people, who visited the programme," police sources said.

According to them, Chhaba reached the spot where a lucky draw was being held and they found a pile of receipt books on the spot. "People who were present were fighting among themselves. "Chhaba escaped from the spot and we are on the lookout for him," they added.

Police sources said that the cops have 2,462 receipt books and the organisers have so far collected Rs 1.50 crore by cheating the people. Police also said that the organisers gave a commission, which is not fixed, to some people to execute the task.

Nagaur Police said that singers and comedy YouTubers are also part of the gang, which cheated the people. "The singer was given a hefty amount to promote this lottery so that people think it is a real lottery. Well-known Rajasthani comedy YouTubers were also given a large amount to promote it," sources added.

Police said after the collection of money through receipts, a Bhajan Sandhya was held during which a lucky draw was announced. They added fake names of the winners were announced and the organisers grabbed the money.

Sources said that the accused have "looted" expensive cars, tractors, two-wheelers, phones, tablets, refrigerators, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines and other items from the common people. Police also said over 50 events were held in Nagaur district in two months in which over 50 such lucky draws were held. The scam is worth up to Rs 100 crore, they added. A case under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered in this connection, police said.

When contacted by ETV Bharat, a senior police official Omprakash Godara said a letter is being sent to all the Statio House Officers of all the police stations that the accused should be immediately apprehended.

"Lottery is a form of betting. Common people should not fall for such scams and should report it to the nearest police station if they are cheated," added Godara.