Rahul Gandhi Declares Assets Worth over Rs 20 Crore

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat on Friday, declared assets of over Rs 20 crore in his papers.

Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264, including shares worth Rs 3,81,33,572, a bank balance of Rs 26,25,157 and gold bonds of Rs 15,21,740.

The former Congress president has declared immovable assets with a current market price of Rs 11,15,02,598. These include self-acquired immovable assets currently worth Rs 9,04,89,000 and Rs 2,10,13,598 worth of inherited assets.

Gandhi has claimed that he has Rs 55,000 cash in hand and a liability of Rs 49,79,184. His annual income in the last financial year (2022-23) was Rs 1,02,78,680, as per the nomination papers.

According to his nomination papers, Gandhi holds an MPhil degree from Trinity College, University of Cambridge. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College, Florida.

The Congress leader has mentioned that he was convicted in a case of "alleged defamatory statement made against so called Modi samaj" by the court of a chief judicial magistrate in March of 2023.

As per the information provided in the affidavit, Gandhi was awarded two years of imprisonment and the same was suspended by an order of the Supreme Court.

Gandhi has also filed an appeal against the conviction before the court of the principal district and sessions judge of Surat. The Congress leader has not mentioned any other criminal case against him in the affidavit