PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 1,393 Cr Coalfield Projects in Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,393.69 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The connectivity projects aim to facilitate the movement of the coal evacuation more efficiently and sustainably by reducing transportation costs and time, enhancing productivity and profitability.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two first mile connectivity projects of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 1,393.69 crore on Thursday, for the faster evacuation of coal in an environment-friendly way, the Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two projects of the Coal India Ltd subsidiary will result in an efficient mechanised evacuation of coal from the mines that will reduce carbon emissions. Among the noteworthy projects to be unveiled are the Jayant OCP CHP-SILO and the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO. The Jayant OCP CHP-SILO boasts a capacity of 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and has been developed with an investment of Rs 723.50 crore.

Similarly, the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO, with a capacity of 10 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), has been constructed with an investment of Rs 670.19 crore, an official statement said.These projects will usher in a new era of efficiency and sustainability in coal evacuation processes, while reducing both transportation time and costs, thereby enhancing overall productivity and profitability.

Moreover, by optimising logistics and minimising carbon emissions, these projects will contribute to a greener and more environmentally conscious approach to dispatch of quality coal and its distribution, the statement added.

