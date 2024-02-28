Decades-Old Demands Fulfilled as I launch Projects Today: PM Modi Hits Out at UPA Government

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a series of transformative projects here, unveiling initiatives collectively valued at over Rs 17,000 crore. The event marked the foundation stone laying and inauguration of key developments aimed at propelling Tamil Nadu into a pivotal role in the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also laid the foundation stone for a new ISRO launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam, worth approximately Rs 986 crore. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate 24 launches annually and boasts 35 facilities, including a mobile launch structure with a checkout computer.

Addressing the audience, PM Modi emphasised integrated development in various sectors. He inaugurated the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port, attracting an investment of Rs 7,000 crore. Several other projects worth Rs 900 crore were inaugurated to enhance road connectivity, reduce travel time, and boost tourism and travel industry.

Hitting out on the UPA government, PM Modi said, "The projects that I have launched today were the demands of the people here for decades. Those who are in power here today used to run the government and the departments in Delhi at that time. But they never cared about your development."

Highlighting environmental initiatives, PM Modi announced the launch of India's first hydrogen fuel ferry, set to operate on the Ganga in Kashi. He described it as a significant gift from the people of Tamil Nadu to Kashi. The Prime Minister also dedicated tourism facilities to 75 lighthouses across different states, envisioning them as future tourist hotspots.

PM Modi expressed optimism about the far-reaching impact of the projects beyond Thoothukudi, stating, "These projects may be in Thoothukudi, but they will also give momentum to development in many places across India."

With a focus on the maritime sector, PM Modi emphasised the growth of India in waterways and maritime domains. He highlighted that in the last decade, India climbed to the 30th position in the Logistics Performance Index and doubled port capacity. Anticipating manifold growth in the maritime sector, he highlighted its potential to create new employment opportunities, particularly benefiting coastal states like Tamil Nadu.

"I have visited various sites in Tamil Nadu in the last 2 days; they have given me a lot of love and prayers. I promise I'll serve you with all my heart. I take this love and respect as a debt; I'll return everything to you, this is Modi's guarantee" said PM Modi, concluding his address.