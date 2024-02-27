In Tamil Nadu, Modi Invokes Veterans MGR, Jayalalithaa; Says INDIA Bloc Has Accepted Defeat

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked veteran Tamil leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa as he trained guns at the state government and also slammed INDIA bloc.

PM Modi was addressing a rally here as he kickstarted his visits to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Modi said that DMK's "dynasty politics is an insult to the late M G Ramachandran (MGR)" as he [MGR] did not practise dynasty politics.

Slamming the INDIA bloc, he said that "no member" of the opposition alliance speaks about development, education as they are "only bothered about their families".

The PM said that he has an "emotional connect" with Tamil Nadu as he referred to his 'sengol' installation in the Parliament last year. "I have an emotional connection with Tamil Nadu, installed 'sengol' respecting the grand heritage of this country and TN in Parliament," he said.

The Prime Minister said in the last 10 years, the Centre has given "more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past". "When Modi works, he works for everyone," he said.

He also referred to Article 370 abrogation and how "tricolour flutters in Lal Chowk" and said that "determination to do these came during a yatra that started from Tamil Nadu". "Tamil Nadu is in the hearts of the BJP," he said.