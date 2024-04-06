BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi Wishes Party Workers, Says We Are 'India's Preferred Party'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party as "India's preferred party" on the occasion of the party's 44th foundation day. He said that the BJP has made a mark for its development oriented outlook, good governance and commitment to nationalistic values.

Greeting members of the BJP, he said the youth of India see it as the party which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership to the nation in the 21st century adding that the BJP embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi wished the party workers on BJP foundation and said, "Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of BJP, I extend my greetings to all fellow Party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First'."

His post further read, "It is a matter of great joy that powered by our Karyakartas, our Party embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The youth of India see our Party as one which can fulfill their aspirations and provide leadership to India in the 21st century. Be it in the Centre or the states, our Party has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden."

Expressing confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Pm Modi said, "I am confident that the people are going to bless us with another term so that we can build on the ground covered in the last decade. I also convey my best wishes to all our BJP and NDA Karyakartas as they are working among people and elaborating on our agenda."

Hailing the party for good governance and work done for poor and deprived sections, PM Modi mentioned about BJP's contribution in removing communalism and casteism. He said, "Our schemes and policies have given a new strength to the poor and deprived brothers and sisters of the country. BJP is committed to free the country from corruption, nepotism, casteism, communalism and vote bank politics."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings to the party workers. In a post on X, Shah said, "I salute the countless workers who have dedicated their lives in the journey of making BJP the world's largest political party. With unwavering dedication towards the organization, loyalty towards work and the resolve to build the nation, the dedicated workers working day and night have made BJP a powerful medium of hope and aspiration of crores of countrymen."