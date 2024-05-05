PM Modi condoles death of ISKCON GBC Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja, who passed away on Sunday. He emphasised the importance of devotion, kindness, and service to others and played a significant role in expanding ISKCON's community service efforts, particularly in education, health, and serving the needy. ISKCON Delhi reported Gopala Krsna Goswami's passing at 9:20 am on 5th May 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of ISKCON Governing Body Commissioner (GBC) Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja, who passed away on Sunday and said that his teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others.

Srila Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaja was a revered spiritual icon, globally respected for his unwavering devotion to Bhagwan Shri Krishna and his tireless service through ISKCON. His teachings emphasized the importance of devotion, kindness and service to others. He also played a significant role in expanding the community service efforts of ISKCON, particularly in areas like education, health and serving the needy.

"My thoughts are with all devotees in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Delhi, informed that Gopala Krsna Goswami passed at 9:20 am on Sunday.

Most Auspicious Disappearance of Nitya Lila Pravista Srila Gopala Krsna Goswami Maharaja Bhagavatapada (at 9:20 am on Ekadasi-Dvadasi Sandhi, 5th May 2024)," ISKCON Delhi posted on X.

