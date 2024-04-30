PM Modi Asks NDA Candidates to Raise Awareness about Cong's 'Divisive' Agenda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to spread awareness among voters about the Congress's intention to snatch "reservation from SC, ST and OBC communities and give it away to their vote bank".

In a personal letter written to them, Modi accused the Congress and its allies of having divisive and discriminatory motives, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional.

"They are also bent upon taking away the hard-earned wealth of the people and giving it to their vote bank. The Congress has also made it clear that they will bring in dangerous ideas like inheritance tax. The nation must unite to stop them," he said.

In the letters sent to every candidate, the prime minister stressed that this is not an ordinary election. In his letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the prime minister hailed him as one of the most valuable party worker besides being a successful minister at the Centre and earlier in Gujarat.

Modi noted that Shah began his public life by supporting those campaigning against the Emergency when he was 13 and recalled their association since the 1980s.

"Since then, I have seen your unbreakable commitment to India's rise and social service," he said. As the BJP president, Shah realised their dream of making it the world's largest party, Modi said, praising his role as a minister in the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of three criminal laws, which replaced British era statutes, in Parliament among other issues.

"You have been an excellent speaker in Parliament and have been able to present most complex of matters in a simple manner," he said, praising him for continuing to work day and night for the party's growth.

As the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, he has discharged his responsibilities in an excellent way, Modi said, expressing confidence that he will always get the support of people from his constituency.

In the letters to the candidates, he said, "Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the last five-six decades. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone".

Every vote that the BJP gets will impart momentum in India's journey to become a developed nation by 2047, Modi said, adding the "encouraging trends" of the first two phases show that people of India have made up their minds to support this vision and are leading the way in this election.

His letters noted that the summer heat poses problems to everyone, while appealing to voters to cast their votes early in the morning. The prime minister said, "It is important that our workers motivate people to go out and vote in large numbers. Focus on winning the booth. Victory in every booth leads to success in the constituency. At the same time, I request workers of our party to take care of their health and that of other people around them."

"As a candidate of the BJP, I urge you to convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the welfare of my fellow citizens. I send you my wishes for your victory in the election. It is Modi's Guarantee that we will work 24 by 7 for 2047!"