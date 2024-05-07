ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah Cast Their Vote in Ahmedabad

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2024, 7:46 AM IST

Updated : May 7, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi speaking to the media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast their vote in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. All 25 remaining seats in Gujarat are under polls today in the third phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday cast their vote in Nishan Public School polling booth in Ahmedabad. Polling at 25 constituencies of Gujarat is underway in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Union HM and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is the party's candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote along with his family including his son and BCCI chief Jay Shah. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

After casting his vote, PM Modi said, "Today is the third phase of voting. There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible. 4 rounds of voting are still ahead. As a voter in Gujarat, this is the only place where I vote regularly and Amit Bhai is contesting from here as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate..."

"India's election process, election management is an example for the world's democracies to learn from. The world's biggest universities should do a case study. There are elections in around 64 countries and there should be a comparison of all of them. This year is like a celebration of democracy... I again tell the countrymen to vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy," PM Modi added.

The constituencies voting in Gujarat are Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari and Valsad.

Among the 26 constituencies in the state, polling are underway in 25 as the Surat seat witnessed the unopposed win of BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal, after the nomination paper of Congress’ pick was rejected and the other candidates withdrew from race.

Last Updated :May 7, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

