Plea in SC Seeks 6-Year Disqualification for PM for Delivering 'Divisive Speeches'

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court of India seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

The plea filed by one Fatima, filed through advocate Sunil Kumar Agarwal, also sought a direction to the ECI to take action against the PM as per the model code of conduct, mentioned in the Compendium of Instruction Volume-III under Rules-General Conduct (1 and 3) immediately.

The plea contended that on April 21, 2024, the PM, as a part of the election campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024, addressed a public rally at Banswara, Rajasthan.

"The Respondent No.2 (PM) made statements which are clearly aimed at creating enmity between groups. The speech has been uploaded by the official handle of Narendra Modi in the public domain….”, said the plea.

The plea said that various organisations and many individuals have filed the complaints with the ECI but the poll body has failed to take any effective action against the PM, so as to restrain him from seeking the votes in the name of religious deities and places of worship.

"The Petitioner submits that the respondent No.2 had made the speech on April 21, 2024, at Banswara, Rajasthan, and had said 'Should your hard-earned money be given to those with more children?' This he was referring to Muslims," contended the plea.

The plea stressed that this clearly shows that the statements made by the "PM are not only inflammatory but illegal and promote ill feelings among communities".

"The Respondent No.2 referred to Ghuspaithiye meaning intruder and jinke jyada bachche hain, meaning he is clearly speaking in reference to Muslim community…..The petitioner states that Respondent No.2 said that he has constructed the Ram Temple. Respondent No.2 also stated that he developed Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and removed GST from material used in Langars served in Gurudwaras”, said the plea.

The petitioner contended that the PM has clearly violated the model of conduct and thereby committed an offence under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code and attracts disqualification under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Last month, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and said that the plea was "thoroughly misconceived".

The plea, filed by a lawyer Anand S Jondhale, had sought the Prime Minister's disqualification from contesting elections for a period of six years for violating the MCC during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.