'Kashmir Is Nothing for Them but It Is Head for..': PM Modi Slams Congress at Jalpaiguri Rally

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi countered the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter questioned the BJP-led government on the Kashmir issue in the campaign for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. “The Congress president has a problem with why Modi goes to other states and talks about the Kashmir issue. Kashmir is nothing for them,” PM Modi said during his election campaign at Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri in West Bengal here on Sunday.

Modi said, “This is the style of Bengal. It is the style of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Kashmir is ours. Congress would have bowed down long ago. Today, BJP has a strong government. We have removed Article 370. This is why the Congress is crying. Yesterday the Congress President said Modi goes to other states and talked about Kashmir. Kashmir is nothing for them. But Kashmir is head for 1.4 billion people. Jawans have laid down their lives for the head of our body. Syama Prasad Mukherjee worked for Kashmir and gave his life for Kashmir. Many mothers lost their children to establish peace there,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister hailed the decade the BJP government has been in power at the Centre. “Last 10 years BJP has fulfilled what it promised. This is our report card. INDIA alliance is getting scared after seeing Modi's guarantee. Modi wants to give guarantees. INDIA alliance has no idea what they will guarantee, it is Modi who gives guarantee while they abuse. On April 19, you have to go to the booth and vote on the lotus symbol. Don't be afraid. Vote for the lotus flower,” he said.

The Prime Minister took serious exception to the attack on NIA officers on Saturday exactly three months after alleged Trinamool Congress goons attacked the ED officers in Sandeshkhali. 'Whenever any Central investigation agency comes to Bengal, they are attacked. The whole country now knows what happened in Sandeshkhali," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Dhupguri meeting on Sunday. The prime minister also lashed out at the attack on the NIA in Bhupatinagar without naming it.

The Prime Minister said, "The whole country has seen what torture mothers and sisters have undergone. The situation is such that the courts have to intervene in every case. The criminals of Sandeshkhali should be given severe punishment? They should spend their life in jail?"

Modi said that such a big crowd has gathered at today's meeting and working 24/7 to fulfill the dream of a developed India is our determination. "I believe we all are part of a developed India. Earlier there was no gas connection. There were problems. You have blessed us and I am trying to change the situation. After BJP government came back in 2019, we got female tribal president. Free ration was given. First time, toilets were given for ST, SC families, electricity, water and gas connections have been provided, the budget of the tribal ministry has increased," the PM said.

Earlier in the day, ahead of his visit to West Bengal, the Prime Minister said on X, "This afternoon, I will be among the people of Jalpaiguri to address a rally. There is outstanding support in @BJP4Bengal's favour. The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC's corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams."

With the ruling TMC in West Bengal making a strong bid to prevent the BJP from gaining ground in the state, the election has become a high-stakes battle. Polling in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the first phase election on April 19.