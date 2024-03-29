Parole Petition of Mukhtar Ansari's Son for Attending Funeral Not Filed

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Speculations are rife on whether Mukhtar Ansari's elder son, Abbas Ansari, who is presently lodged in Kasganj Jail, will be able to attend his father's funeral that will be held on Saturday.

Abbas's petition seeking permission to attend the funeral was not filed in the Allahabad High Court today. His family has initiated efforts to approach the high court for parole or to take some other legal measures.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay said that all legal measures for seeking parole for Abbas so that he can attend his father's funeral are being considered. "We will move the high court for Abbas's parole or may take some other legal remedy. An application is being prepared in this regard. Preparations are still on. Any news about the application being filed or heard in court is simply a rumour," he said.

Gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in jail since 2005, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. His post-mortem was conducted today. After which, his body was taken to Ghazipur from Banda. The family will conduct his last rites tomorrow. However, it is not certain whether Abbas will make it to the funeral or not.

Meanwhile, a judicial investigation will be conducted into Mukhtar Ansari's death. The ACJM MP MLA court has ordered to submit the investigation report within a month.