Parole Petition of Mukhtar Ansari's Son for Attending Funeral Not Filed

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Parole Petition of Mukhtar Ansari's Son for Attending Funeral Not Filed

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay said that all legal options to seek parole for Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari are being considered. Either an application will be submitted in high court or some other legal remedy will be sought, he said.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Speculations are rife on whether Mukhtar Ansari's elder son, Abbas Ansari, who is presently lodged in Kasganj Jail, will be able to attend his father's funeral that will be held on Saturday.

Abbas's petition seeking permission to attend the funeral was not filed in the Allahabad High Court today. His family has initiated efforts to approach the high court for parole or to take some other legal measures.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay said that all legal measures for seeking parole for Abbas so that he can attend his father's funeral are being considered. "We will move the high court for Abbas's parole or may take some other legal remedy. An application is being prepared in this regard. Preparations are still on. Any news about the application being filed or heard in court is simply a rumour," he said.

Gangster-turned-politician, Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in jail since 2005, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. His post-mortem was conducted today. After which, his body was taken to Ghazipur from Banda. The family will conduct his last rites tomorrow. However, it is not certain whether Abbas will make it to the funeral or not.

Meanwhile, a judicial investigation will be conducted into Mukhtar Ansari's death. The ACJM MP MLA court has ordered to submit the investigation report within a month.

Read more

  1. Mayawati Demands Probe into Death of Mukhtar Ansari
  2. 'I Am Going to Choke': Read Ansari's Application to Court Alleging Poisioning Days before Death
  3. Mukhtar Ansari: A Peek into Gangster-Turned-Politician's Life in Crime and Politics

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.