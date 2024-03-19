India Achieves Milestones in Healthcare Delivery: Parliamentary Committee Chairman

New Delhi: Hailing India’s achievements in the healthcare sector, Bhubaneswar Kalita, chairman of a Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday that the central government’s pro-active approach has already surpassed the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) mandate of doctor to patients ratio of 1:1000.

“The WHO recommends a doctor to population ratio of 1:1000. But, we have already achieved a ratio of 1:900 which is an improvement over the guidelines,” Kalita told ETV Bharat. He said that health benefits are now reaching even to the remote rural areas of the country.

“We have seen that in the last couple of years, the number of medical colleges and even doctors have witnessed a sharp increase. In the coming days, we will have one medical college in every district and shortage of doctors in rural areas will soon be a thing of the past,” said Kalita.

He, however, said that as India strives for universal health coverage, “it is imperative to empower communities with knowledge and resources to safeguard their wellbeing.” He also emphasised on the need for proper awareness. “We have so many health schemes. But we have seen that due to lack of awareness and proper knowledge several beneficiaries are deprived of the schemes,” said Kalita.

Kalita, who did not miss the chance to criticise the health ministry, said that from battling infectious diseases to embracing preventive healthcare, the nation has made significant strides. “In the past one decade we have witnessed a reduction in maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate and children under 5 mortality rates,” Kalita said.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Tamorish Kole, past president of the Asian Society for Emergency Medicine said that India’s healthcare system has seen progress but continues to face challenges in access, resource allocation, and service delivery. “Public-private initiatives, workforce development, and patient safety are crucial for improvement,” he said.

Stating that India's achievement of 1:900 doctor-to-population ratio is commendable and represents progress in healthcare accessibility, Dr Kole said, “Disparities exist across regions, with urban areas having better access than rural ones. Addressing this gap is crucial for equitable healthcare delivery. Achieving the WHO-recommended ratio involves not only increasing the number of doctors but also enhancing infrastructure, training, and technology support. It's essential to focus on overall health systems.”

When asked about the rural healthcare system in India, Dr Kole said that strategies should include strengthening primary healthcare through Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and telemedicine. “There should be development of infrastructure, including small community hospitals and basic diagnostic facilities. We need to raise health literacy through awareness campaigns and community empowerment,” said Kole.