Bhubaneswar: Parents Donate Organs of Their 8-Year-Old Brain Dead Son

An eight-year-old boy had a brain seizure at school and was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared as brain dead. His parents consulted the doctors and decided to donate their son's organs, saying that way their son would still live. The incident happened in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : A Bhubaneswar couple has donated seven organs of their son after he was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. After this decision of his parents, the eight-year-old Subojit Sahu became 'immortal' by donating his organs.

As per reports, Subojit Sahu was suffering from brain disease and was being treated in a private hospital in Bhubaneshwar for three days. After he was declared brain dead yesterday, the family contacted the local organ donation committee expressing their wish for their son's organ donation. Eight-year-old Subojit became immortal after donating his organs.

However, Subojit's father Vishwajit Sahu said, "Subojit had a brain seizure while sitting at the examination hall in his school on Wednesday. School authorities rushed him to the hospital and then informed us. Later he was completely weakened. Then the doctor declared him brain dead. We made a big decision after consulting the doctor. We decided to donate all the organs of our son."

Subojit's family said, "If the organs of a dead person can be transplanted into someone else's body, then we will be happy since our son will live for us. We urge people to come forward for organ donation." The family has donated 7 organs such as liver, kidney, eye, and heart. The deceased Subojit Sahu was studying in class II and he lived with his family in Kalpana Bhubaneshwar.

