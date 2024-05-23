ETV Bharat / bharat

Pak ISI's Dirty Spy Game out of Closet: More Number of Youths Lured into Trading Secrets for Money

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2024, 7:26 AM IST

Updated : May 23, 2024, 7:49 AM IST

Recent revelations expose Ram Singh collaborating with Pakistan's ISI, sharing sensitive information for financial gain. Singh's arrest by UP ATS unveils a network of individuals involved in espionage activities, prompting authorities to intensify investigations and ensure national security.

ISI agent Ram Singh (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Several Indian youth have been found involved in espionage activities like sharing confidential security information with Pakistan's ISI, jeopardising national security for monetary gain. Recently, the role of Ram Singh, who worked in outsourcing for the Indian Navy in Goa, was exposed.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, Singh, a resident of Gorakhpur Pipraich, was apprehended following a meticulous investigation. Singh's role in installing insulation for key Indian warships, including INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya Swarna, has raised concerns over the security breach.

Singh's involvement with Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) came to light after he was befriended by a member posing as 'Kriti Singh' on social media. Under the guise of friendship, Singh was coerced into sharing sensitive information in exchange for financial rewards.

During interrogation, Singh revealed a network of individuals complicit in espionage activities. Lucky Jat, Macky Sidhu, Atul Dubey, Ravi Sharma, Savita, Daksheel Naresh, Upendra Gadkani, and Ranjan Kumar Pandey were among those implicated. They allegedly provided confidential Navy-related information to ISI agents in exchange for nominal payments.

Furthermore, Singh disclosed ISI's strategy of targeting Hindu youth for recruitment, citing the community's perceived lower susceptibility to investigation compared to Muslim counterparts.

UP ATS officials, led by IG Nilabja Chaudhary, have vowed to pursue the case rigorously. Singh has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation. Authorities plan to trace and apprehend other individuals mentioned by Singh during interrogation.

This development underscores the grave threat posed by espionage activities and the urgent need for robust security measures to safeguard national interests.

