Indian Embassy Employee Arrested by UP ATS Took Rs 25 Lakh to Pass Secret Info to ISI

Sources said that Satendra Siwal who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS was honey trapped by a Pakistani female agent who befriended him on social media impersonating as Pooja Mehra. Sources said that UP ATS has traced Rs 25 lakh transaction to Siwal's bank account which is being investigated.

Lucknow: Satyendra Siwal, the employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow who was caught by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, passed confidential information about the army including submarines, war planes to the Pakistan female agent, who honey-trapped him, investigators probing the case said. Sources associated with the investigation of the case said that the Pakistani woman agent had honey-trapped the employee by befriending him on social media.

Investigators have also traced money transactions worth lakhs of rupees in the employee's account, which is being probed by the UP ATS, said the sources. Sources said that the Pakistani woman agent had befriended Siwal on social media while impersonating Pooja Mehra. According to UP ATS, Siwal had come in contact with the woman last year. The woman got close to Siwal by honey-trapping him.

Sources said that in exchange of Rs 25 lakh, Siwal was lured to share secret documents of the Army. It is learnt that the Pakistani agent described herself as a married woman from Canada. Siwal has claimed that the documents he shared with the woman are still in his phone. Forensic examination of his phone and other gadgets used by him is being carried out by the ATS.

Satendra Siwal, A resident of Shah Mohiuddinpur village of Hapur, was arrested by the UP ATS on February 4 on charges of passing confidential information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Siwal is on remand of UP ATS for 10 days. The remand will end on 16 February. Siwal was arrested under Section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923 after an FIR was lodged against him at ATS police station, Lucknow.

