ULFA(I) spying case: Alleged 'recruiter' Manash Chaliha held from West Bengal

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Ever since the controversy surrounding the arrest of an alleged spy at the ULFA-I camp broke out, Chaliha was hiding at locations in West Bengal, from where finally he was apprehended and is soon to reach Guwahati.

Guwahati: Manas Chaliha alias ‘ghora’, the main accused in the ULFA (I) snooping case, has been arrested by police from West Bengal's Alipurduar. Chaliha, who is from Dergaon, has allegedly sent spies into the ULFA (I) camp.

After the arrest on Saturday, Chaliha was produced to Alipurduar court. According to sources, Guwahati City Police will soon take Manas on transit remand. Several cases of fraud were registered against Manas Chaliha at different police stations in Guwahati. According to police, Chaliha had duped Rs 8.5 lakh from Pradeep Kumar Medhi in 2022. Medhi filed a case of cheating at Dispur police station in this regard. The case was not investigated at that time but the file in this case has now been opened.

Medhi got introduced to Manas Chaliha through Facebook when he quit his job to start his own business. The man got lured on the pretext of doing potato business and gave Rs 8.5 lakh to Manas Chaliha but neither the potato business started nor did he get back the money. Finally, Medhi approached the police. The police did not investigate the case then but after several complaints were lodged against Manas Chaliha, the police opened the old files.

An NRI woman from Assam also alleged Manas of duping her of Rs 50,000. Manas Borgohain, who has been held captive in the ULFA (I) camp, first unmasked Chaliha, who has been accused of sending youths to ULFA (I) as a police spy.

In a series of videos, Manash Borgohain has named Manas Chaliha, the mastermind of training and recruiting youths for spying in the ULFA (I) camp on behalf of Assam Police.

