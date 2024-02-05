ULFA(I) Spying Case Accused, Manas Chaliha Brought to Guwahati for Questioning

Guwahati: Manas Chaliha, the main accused in the banned militant outfit ULFA(I) spying case, was brought to Guwahati last night.

Chaliha was arrested by a joint team of Assam Police and West Bengal Police on Saturday from a hotel in Alipurduar, where he was hiding. After which, he was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand.

On Sunday, Chaliha underwent a medical check-up in Kokrajhar and then a team of the crime branch brought him to Guwahati. Upon arrival, Chaliha has been kept at Dispur police station and is likely to be produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court later in the day.

Chaliha's alleged involvement came to light after a youth, Manas Borgohain, who was found spying in the ULFA(I) camp, named him as the mastermind behind planting Assamese youths as spies in the rebel outfit’s mobile camps in Myanmar. Although Chaliha denied the allegations, several previous cases of fraudulent activities allegedly committed by him came to light.

In one such case it has been alleged that Chaliha fraudulently siphoned off Rs 8.5 lakh from a businessman and a case (no 1361/22) was registered at Dispur police station against him. He was arrested on the basis of this old case.

Chaliha had been absconding after police reopened the old file. On his way to Guwahati from Golaghat, Chaliha took his vehicle from Jorabat towards Meghalaya and then through Goalpara via Garo Hills.