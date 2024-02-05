"Paigaam-e-Mohabbat hai", say religious leaders as they reach Parliament to meet PM Modi

New Delhi: Religious leaders representing various minority sections reached the Parliament on Monday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The religious leaders will also watch the proceedings of Parliament. Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said "Paigaam-e-mohabbat hai, paigaam desh hai. Today I am going to meet the Prime Minister."

Himani Sood, the founder of the Indian Minority Foundation said that they want to tell the world that India is one. "Today the Indian Minority Organisation has reached the Parliament with various religious leaders. We want to tell everyone that India is one", Sood told ANI. Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday at 5 p.m. President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session. On Thursday, the government presented the Union Budget for 2024-25. The government said that the Budget was presented with a focus on economic policies that foster growth, facilitate inclusive development, improve productivity, and create opportunities for various sections while noting that it will pay utmost attention to the eastern region including states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal to make them growth engines as part of goal to make India a developed country by 2047.

No change was proposed in the tax rates in the interim budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing that the government will form a high-powered committee for an extensive consideration of the challenges arising from fast population and that it will present a white paper on the economic performance of 10 years of BJP-led government compared to previous 10 years of Congress-led UPA government. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year will be spread over eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and may conclude on February 9.