Budget Session 2024| 'BJP will win 370 seats, NDA over 400': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech on the Motion of Thanks over the Presidential Address. The Prime Minister lashed out at Congress and spoke on the works done by his government in the last 10 years.
Here are the Live Updates:
- 6.51 PM
The Lok Sabha adopted the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, which was given to the joint sitting of the Parliament on January 31. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 11 AM on Tuesday, February 6.
- 6.48 PM
"I am asking your (Opposition) support," Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.
- 6.45 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problem in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, said now there is development in Jammu and Kashmir.
- 6.23 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the aviation sector will provide new opportunities in the country.
- 6.21 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is seeing record manufacturing and record exports due to the 'Make in India' initiative, which will create employment opportunities for the youth.
- 6.10 PM
PM Narendra Modi said Congress insulted former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who was awarded Bharat Ratna (Posthumously). "A few days back Karpoori Thakur was bestowed with Bharat Ratna. Remember what was done to destabilize his government (in Bihar)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi added in the Lok Sabha.
- 6.00 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "BJP will alone win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the NDA will win over 400 seats". "The NDA's third term will set the tone for the next 1,000 years," the PM said.
- 5.50 PM
"The alignment of the alliance has shattered," the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to the INDIA bloc led by Congress.
- 5.43 PM
"We made four crore houses for the poor. And for the urban poor, we made 80 lakh houses. If the houses were made by the speed of Congress, then it would have taken 100 years to do this work. In 10 years, we electrified 40,000 km the railway tracks. If this had been done by Congress's speed, it would have taken 80 years. We provided 17 crore LPG cylinders in the last 10 years, by the Congress speed, it would have taken 60 years," the Prime Minister added.
- 5.37 PM
"We assure you that we won't take 30 years, it is the Modi guarantee, that in my third term, the country will become the third largest economy in the world," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 5.31 PM
"The Congress has developed a cancel culture and so you are cancelling the country's achievements," the Prime Minister added.
- 5.25 PM
"Neither Rajnath Singh has any political party nor does Amit Shah," said PM Narendra Modi. "The question is that families run parties. There is a lot of effort to launch one product," the Prime Minister said as he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name.
- 5.22 PM
"Till when will you divide the country," the Prime Minister says as he slams the Opposition. The PM hits out at Congress saying the leader is new but he plays the same old tape recorder. "I blame the Congress for the current situation of the Opposition," the Prime Minister said.
- 5.18 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The Address by the President was based on facts."
- 5.16 PM
"I thank all the MPs, who have expressed their views on the President's Address. The opposition has vowed to sit on the Opposition benches for a long time," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
- 5.12 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha said, "I am here to thank the President for her Address".
- 5.06 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Lok Sabha while BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam, who represents the Aligarh constituency, was speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament.
- 5.00 PM
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remarks on China, saying whatever land was captured by China was during the Congress regime.
- 4.51 PM
"When elections are near, you are taking the help of Lord Ram," said Adir Ranjan Chowdhury. "Don't make Lord Ram a patent," Adir said in the Lok Sabha.
- 4.40 PM
In reply, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the House that India is not a weak nation.
- 4.38 PM
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who represents Baharampur constituency in the Lok Sabha, said that hundreds of MPs were expelled from the House."Parliament means Panchayat of debate. Seeing Rajnath Singh, I feel like making this point. There is not a single point related to security in the President's Address. I want to ask the Defence Minister what is the situation of Ladakh?"
- 4.25 PM
Pratima Mondol, Trinamool Congress member from Jayanagar in West Bengal said it was shocking to see that there was no mention of Manipur in the President's Address.
- 4.20 PM
Janata Dal (United) MP from Katihar Dulal Chandra Goswami said he supports the President's Address.
- 4.18 PM
Lorho S Pfoze, Naga Peoples Front MP who represents the Outer Manipur constituency in Manipur, said that the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya reminds him of the "secular fabric." "The violence in Manipur must end and Manipur needs peace and make Manipur vibrant (once) again," he quipped.
- 4.11 PM
Independent MP Naba Kumar Sarania, who represents Kokrajhar constituency in Assam, said he felt bad that the President was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
- 4.02 PM
CPI (M) MP from Alappuzha constituency in Kerala Advocate AM Ariff opposed the President's Address. "Why the President was not invited to the opening ceremony of the Parliament. I hope the Prime Minister will reply to this in his address," Ariff said.
- 3.58 PM
Ganesh Singh, BJP MP from Satna in Madhya Pradesh said the President presented a report of the development, which is taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The country is becoming problem-free. Congress was in power for the longest period, they made several promises, but none of them were fulfilled. In 2014, when Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister, he saw poverty as the biggest challenge. He started working on it and today the poor people are getting benefits of schemes," added Ganesh Singh. The BJP MP said that the new Parliament building is a matter of pride.
- 3.48 PM
P Ravindranath, AIADMK MP from Theni in Tamil Nadu also spoke on the Motion of Thanks. He addressed the Lower House in Tamil.
- 3.37 PM
RSP MP from Kollam NK Premchandran said it is disappointing to note that the Presidential Address is a political statement. "It is deeply disappointing as far as we are concerned." He alleged that there was not a single mention of minorities in the Presidential Address.
- 3.28 PM
Shiv Sena MP from Buldhana Prataprao Jadhav said that the Narendra Modi government is known for its outstanding decisions including demonetisation. He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Kisan Sanman Yojana was brought by the Centre, and it has become a boon for the agrarians.
- 3.21 PM
N Reddeppa Gari, YSRCP MP from Chittoor spoke on the country's economy and urged that the Centre should make sure that more individuals file Income Tax. He said on behalf of YSRCP he supports the President's Address.
- 3.11 PM
BRS MP from Khammam constituency Nama Nageshwara Rao said that his party fought for the Tribal University. "It took 10 years to implement. We have a population of 140 crore. The government did not say anything about per capita income."
- 3.03 PM
BJP MP from Balaghat Dr Dhal Singh Bhisen supported the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. "Today, one crore women have become 'Lakhpati'," Dr Bhisen added.
- 2.55 PM
CPI MP K Subbarayan, who represents the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha also spoke on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Congress MP from Kasargod constituency in Kerala Rajmohan Unnithan opposed the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
- 2.45 PM
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address alleged that unemployment increased in the country. He alleged that the farmers in the country are troubled and are still dying by suicide. He said that he expects a Ram Rajya in the country.
- 1.45 PM
MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey introduces "The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024" in the Rajya Sabha.
- 1.25 PM
TMC MP Derek O'Brien comments, "PM Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament Edition. Should say why he has not answered a single question in Parliament? Why are Opposition MPs denied basic rights".
- 1.20 PM
"Fiscal terrorism in action by the central government in West Bengal. However, I am sure that the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to the centre on their cruel act," said Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, AITC, West Bengal.
- 12.50 PM
AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take the oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Monday as its chairman has not permitted him to take the oath, saying the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.
- 12.28 PM
Religious leaders representing various minority sections of the country reached Parliament today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President & Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament, they will also watch the proceedings of Parliament.
- 12.15 PM
AAP MP Raghav Chadha, questions the central government for the reason behind an inadequate number of MSMEs in the last three years.
- 11.56 AM
Brijlal, a BJP MP from UP, urges the government to increase footfall in the Buddhist Circuit.
- 11.53 AM
Jawhar Sircar, AITC MP from West Bengal, asks the Central to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla and consider it a classical language.
- 11.45 AM
Santosh Kumar P., CPI MP from Kerala, urges the central government to increase the amount of daily-wage labourers across the country.
- 11.38 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday came down heavily on allegations that the Centre is withholding funds meant for non-BJP governed states, saying it is a "politically-vitiated narrative" that "vested interests" are happy to go about saying. Replying to a question by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha on the Karnataka government's claim that the Centre is not releasing funds due to it, Sitharaman said such a situation cannot happen as the "system is well placed" and the central government works according to recommendations of the Finance Commission. Harnath Singh Yadav, BJP from UP, congratulates PM Modi for his initiative to open the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the Rajya Sabha Parliament session.
- 11.30 AM
PM Modi's Motion of Thanks speech is likely to be held around 3 PM.
- 11.16 AM
Vaiko, an MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu, requests the central government to provide financial assistance for the devasting rain in the state during the ongoing Parliament session in Rajya Sabha.
- 11.05 AM
Interim Budget session proceedings commence in both houses.
- 10.45 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament.
- 9.35 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House demanding the immediate appointment of 1.5 lakh youth selected for the Army, Air Force, and Navy between 2019 and 2022 and the reinstatement of the old recruitment system.
- 8.48 AM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "In a vote of thanks opposition leader speaks first & then the PM replies to it. It will be an electoral speech & I do not expect anything from the PM." (With Agency Inputs)