Of Shared Histories and Legacies: In Dhaka, a Memorial for an Indian Freedom Fighter

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a further deepening of cultural ties between India and Bangladesh, a memorial to commemorate the legacy of U Tirot Sing Syiem, one of the earliest freedom fighters, who hailed from Meghalaya, has been inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka. A statue of Tirot Sing was also unveiled to foster a better understanding of the shared histories of the two countries.

After Frederick Roy Kharkongor, Commissioner of Meghalaya’s Department of Arts and Culture, took the initiative to honour the legacy of the Khasi Hills’ greatest patriotic son in Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma gave his approval for the project in August last year. The memorial is the outcome of the collective efforts of the Meghalaya government, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the IGCC in Dhaka.

A report in The Daily Messenger quoted High Commissioner Verma as saying during the event held on Friday that a strong historical bond between Meghalaya and Bangladesh has been established. Kharkongor, who was also present at the inauguration ceremony, said that Tirot Sing fought the British with bows, arrows, spears and swords, the first ever recorded history of guerrilla warfare in India.

Who was Tirot Singh? What was his role in India’s freedom movement? And what was his connection with Bangladesh?

A valiant warrior and visionary leader, Tirot Sing emerged as a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule in India during the early 19th century. Born in 1785 in the village of Nongkhlaw in the West Khasi Hills district of present-day Meghalaya, he drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan. He was Syiem (chief) of Nongkhlaw, part of the Khasi Hills. His surname was Syiemlieh. He was a constitutional head sharing corporate authority with his Council, general representatives of the leading clans within his territory.

From a young age, Tirot Sing exhibited exceptional leadership qualities and a deep sense of patriotism. His early experiences exposed him to the harsh realities of British colonialism, as the East India Company expanded its influence across the Indian subcontinent. Tirot Sing witnessed the imposition of unfair taxes, the exploitation of local resources, and the degradation of traditional customs and values.

In 1824, David Scott, representing the East India Company, approached Tirot Sing seeking permission to construct a connecting road through the Khasi Hills for British troops. Tirot Sing, after consulting his durbar, agreed to the proposal, provided that the British would refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the state. However, the British government did not adhere to the agreed-upon terms and imposed revenue on the Nongkhlaw state.

It became evident that Scott had a hidden agenda, particularly his interest in the 'Duars' or passes to Assam. Sensing this ulterior motive, a point of contention arose, leading to a full-fledged conflict. Tirot Sing, in collaboration with other hill chiefs, was resolute in expelling the colonisers from his homeland. On April 4, 1829, Sing dispatched a group of Khasi warriors and declared war against Lt Burlton in Nongkhlaw. Thousands of young men and women joined forces with Tirot Sing in a unified effort to resist the foreign power.

The first-ever uprising against British authority in the northeastern region of India, led by Tirot Sing, is famously referred to as the ‘Nongkhlaw Massacre’. The British Garrison in Nongkhlaw faced an assault, during which Tirot Sing’s forces killed two British officers, Richard Gurdon Bedingfield and Philip Bowles Burlton. Although their primary target, Scott, managed to escape, this led to retaliatory British military operations against Tirot Sing and other Khasi chiefs.

Tirot Sing’s remarkable feat instilled fear and sent shockwaves among the British rulers. Armed solely with bows and arrows, two-handed swords, shields, and bamboo rods, Tirot Sing and his regiment engaged in a fierce battle against the well-equipped British administrators in the hilly terrain. Despite months of unwavering resistance, the exhausted Khasi warriors eventually had to retreat towards the hills. However, a fierce battle ensued along the way, resulting in the deaths of many foreign soldiers and officers, along with significant casualties among the Khasi warriors.

The Battle of Nongkhlaw, also known as the Anglo-Khasi War, persisted for nearly four years. Numerous foreign troops perished in scattered battlefields, while hundreds of brave Khasi warriors fell defending their cherished motherland. Recognising Tirot Sing’s unwavering determination and realising that a resolution was unlikely as long as Tirot Sing remained free, David Scott adopted a “divide and rule” strategy. He sought to sow seeds of distrust among Tirot Sing's top leaders.

Sing Manik, chief of the Khyriem estate, aligned himself with the British and offered to mediate a peaceful settlement between the Khasis and the British. A meeting was arranged between Tirot Sing and the British on August 19, 1832, in Nongkhlaw. However, Tirot Sing declined to meet the fully armed British officer, insisting that both parties attend the meeting unarmed. Consequently, the meeting took place on August 23, 1832. The British representative made a solemn promise to spare Tirot Sing’s life and those of his followers if he agreed to sign a treaty acknowledging British suzerainty.

In a bold response, Tirot Sing declared: “Better die an independent king than reign as a vassal!” The courageous hero had the fortitude to reject the powerful imperialists, fully aware of the dire consequences of his decision.

Due to the prolonged war, the common people of the Khasi Hills endured immense suffering. Many families faced the tragic loss of husbands, brothers, or sons, rendering them helpless. Tirot Sing, deeply pained by the plight of his people, was further dismayed to discover some of his most faithful supporters betraying him. They went to the extent of revealing Tirot Sing's secret hideout in a cave to his adversaries.

Faced with these disheartening developments, Tirot Sing decided to surrender, driven by a profound concern for his countrymen. Despite being fully aware of the grim fate awaiting him, his unwavering spirit of patriotism and self-respect remained unbroken. On January 13, 1833, the warrior chief surrendered to the British officer Captain Inglis at Lum Mardiang, near Elephant Falls in Shillong. Subsequently, Tirot Sing was sent to Dhaka (then Dacca) jail for detention.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, Tirot Sing endured inhumane treatment. Denied personal belongings, he was only provided with a blanket to cover himself. Undeterred, the great patriot boldly asserted, “I have come from a royal family and I claim royal treatment.”

Eventually, due to a special order from the British government, he was recognised as a state prisoner, receiving an allowance of Rs 63 and permission to engage two servants. He was eventually relocated to a bungalow in Dhaka. The presumed location of his house arrest is believed to be the present Circuit House near Bailey Road in Dhaka, but the bungalow no longer stands, having been demolished with no trace remaining. The rebellion against the British predates the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857, marking an early resistance. Tirot Sing attained martyrdom on July 17, 1835.

According to the renowned historian and former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), David Syiemlieh, Tirot Sing met his end while under house arrest in Dhaka, serving a jail term imposed by the British Raj. Syiemlieh, who extensively researched the life of the Khasi freedom fighter, said that Tirot Sing was confined to a rented house by the British, based on his research findings, rather than being held in a traditional jail. He emphasises that Tirot Sing’s imprisonment took place in Dhaka.

Citing a letter to the editor dated May 14, 1835, found at the National Library in Kolkata, Syiemlieh highlights that Tirot Sing enjoyed a comfortable living arrangement as a state prisoner. “Tirot Sing Syiem did not die in jail. He passed away while living in a bungalow under comfortable conditions as a state prisoner,” Syiemlieh states.

