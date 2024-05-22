ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysuru: Family of Four Die due to 'Suffocation' from LPG Cylinder Leak in Their House

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Four members of the same family were suspected to have died due to suffocation triggered by a leaking LPG gas cylinder in their house at Yaraganahalli in Mysuru. Residents in the locality and relatives arrived at the spot in large numbers. Top police officials inspected the spot.

Four members of same family found dead in Mysuru on May 22, 2024.
Mysuru (Karnataka) : Four members of the same family were found dead in their house under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka's Mysuru. The incident came to light in the city's Yaraganahalli area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased family members have been identified as Kumaraswamy (45 years of age) and his wife Manjula (39) and their two children Archana (19) and Swathi (17). They have been residing in the limits of Yaraganahalli, police sources said.

The head of the family, Kumaraswamy, used to work as a cloth ironer in the locality. It is suspected that all the family members died of suffocation due to a leaking cylinder in their house on Tuesday night, the police sources said. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth and other senior officials visited the place and inspected the house where the bodies of the family members were found.

A pall of gloom descended over the place following the untimely death of all the four family members. Relatives have arrived at the spot. They are making arrangements for conducting the last rites for the deceased. Meanwhile, the police are investigating whether there is any other reason behind the death of the family members. Neighbours and residents in the locality arrived at the house and paid their last respects to the departed family members.

Last Updated :May 22, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

