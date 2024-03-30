Mukhtar Ansari Death: Judicial Probe Begins in Banda Jail; Report to Be Submitted in a Month

As judicial investigation began into the Mukhtar Ansari custodial death case, District Judge, DM and SP inspected the Banda Mandal Jail on Saturday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Garima Singh of Banda MP-MLA Court, who is the investigating officer, will complete the probe within a month, sources said.

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) : The judicial investigation process has started into the custodial death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. District Judge, DM and SP reached the Banda Mandal Jail on Saturday where they conducted the investigation inside the jail premises for about an hour on Saturday.

In this case, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Banda had on Friday nominated the investigating officer for carrying out the judicial investigation. Regarding this, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Garima Singh of Banda MP-MLA Court has been appointed as the investigating officer. The judicial inquiry will be completed as per rules within a month and the report will be sent accordingly.

As part of this, all the officials concerned had reached Banda Mandal Jail on Saturday for the judicial investigation into the gangster's death in judicial custody. At the same time, it has also come to light that monthly inspection of the jail was also done. All the facilities of the jail have also been checked by them.

Alleged slow poison: On March 21, in the MP-MLA court of Mau district, in a petition filed through his lawyer, Mukhtar Ansari had alleged that an attempt was made to kill him by giving poison in his food in Banda jail on March 19. Even before that, a conspiracy had been hatched to kill him twice, it was alleged.

