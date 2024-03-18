Money Laundering case: SC Junks Satyendar Jain's bail Plea, Directs Him to Surrender

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Jain was arrested in this case in May 2022. He has been on medical bail since May 2023. The apex court has now ordered him to surrender.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal dismissed Jain’s bail plea and directed him to surrender before the jail authorities. Jain’s lawyer contended before the court that his client is not well. However, justice Trivedi said he has to surrender now. Detailed judgment will be uploaded later in the day.

On January 17, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, represented Jain, and additional solicitor general SV Raju, represented the Enforcement Directorate.

Raju had argued that Jain exercised effective control over the companies even after giving up his as a director and unaccounted cash of over four crores were received in these companies, through entries. Raju stressed that Jain was de facto in control over these companies through his family members, and also cautioned the court against setting aside the findings of the courts below, which denied bail to Jain. Singhvi urged the court to examine all the evidence and the circumstances in a holistic manner.

In May last year, the apex court had granted interim bail to Jain, a former minister in the AAP government, on medical grounds. The court had extended the interim bail on several occasions. Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in May 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He moved the apex court against the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain has denied these allegations. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.