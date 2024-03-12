Against Basic Structure of Constitution: MK Stalin Says CAA Won't be Implemented in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that his government would not allow implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act saying it undermines "pluralism, secularism, and the rights of minority communities and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees".

Slamming the BJP regime at the Centre for notifying the rules hurriedly when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Stalin said the CAA and its regulations are contrary to the fundamental principles of the Constitution, including pluralism and secularism, asserting that the act is "divisive and bereft of any use".

"The CAA only serves to create divisions among the Indian people and offers no tangible benefits. It is a law that must be repealed," Stalin stated in an official release.

Stalin, who also leads the ruling DMK party, made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government will not allow the implementation of the CAA in the state and demanded that it must be repealed. According to him, the law "paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people" and is "completely unwarranted".

He asserted that the government is committed to protect the rights and interests of all its citizens.

Taking to his X handle, Stalin said that when DMK came to power in 2021 a resolution was passed urging the Union government to repeal CAA and "safeguard the unity of our nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution".

"The people of #INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK, who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and actor Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, on Tuesday staunchly opposed the CAA and its implementation.

In a statement released in Tamil, Vijay tweeted, "It is not acceptable to implement any law like the CAA in an environment where citizens like with social harmony"