Against Basic Structure of Constitution: MK Stalin Says CAA Won't be Implemented in Tamil Nadu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

MK Stalin Says CAA Wont Be Implemented in Tamil Nadu

In an official release, CM MK Stalin said that CAA is against pluralism, secularism, minorities and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees as well as against the basic structure of Constitution. He has clarified that the state government would not implement CAA in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that his government would not allow implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act saying it undermines "pluralism, secularism, and the rights of minority communities and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees".

Slamming the BJP regime at the Centre for notifying the rules hurriedly when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Stalin said the CAA and its regulations are contrary to the fundamental principles of the Constitution, including pluralism and secularism, asserting that the act is "divisive and bereft of any use".

"The CAA only serves to create divisions among the Indian people and offers no tangible benefits. It is a law that must be repealed," Stalin stated in an official release.

Stalin, who also leads the ruling DMK party, made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government will not allow the implementation of the CAA in the state and demanded that it must be repealed. According to him, the law "paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people" and is "completely unwarranted".

He asserted that the government is committed to protect the rights and interests of all its citizens.

Taking to his X handle, Stalin said that when DMK came to power in 2021 a resolution was passed urging the Union government to repeal CAA and "safeguard the unity of our nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution".

"The people of #INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK, who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and actor Thalapathy Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, on Tuesday staunchly opposed the CAA and its implementation.

In a statement released in Tamil, Vijay tweeted, "It is not acceptable to implement any law like the CAA in an environment where citizens like with social harmony"

Read more

  1. CAA Rules: Assam Police Sends Legal Notice to 16 Oppn Parties Over 'Sarbatmak Hartal'
  2. Centre Launches New Portal to Apply for Indian Citizenship Under CAA
  3. Kerala: Indian Union Muslim League moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.