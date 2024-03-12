Centre Launches New Portal to Apply for Indian Citizenship Under CAA

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 11 minutes ago

Centre launches new portal for applying for citizenship under CAA

A day after notifying the rules of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affair on Tuesday launched a web portal to facilitate the process of applying for Indian citizenship under the law.

New Delhi: The Central Government on Tuesday launched new portal, indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in, for people applying for citizenship under CAA-2019.

Besides portal, government will launch mobile app 'CAA-2019' to facilitate applications. "The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in," the MHA official said.

The Centre on Monday notified the rules of the contentious CAA before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Ministry of Home Affairs had made it clear that the applications would be submitted in a completely online mode.

The CAA rules, notified after four years of passing the new law in December 2019, will start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The rules comes into force with immediate effect.

The announcement, made on Monday, was due as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently asserted that the CAA would be notified before the Lok Sabha elections. According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of presidential assent or the government has to seek an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Since 2020, the Home Ministry has been taking extensions at regular intervals from the parliamentary committee for framing the rules.

Union Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of the Constitution. "These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

Last Updated :11 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.