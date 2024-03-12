CAA Rules: Assam Police Sends Legal Notice to 16 Oppn Parties Over 'Sarbatmak Hartal'

Guwahati: Hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday March 11 notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019, Assam Police warned protesters of strict legal action and heavy fines in case of damage to public and private property.

In a series of posts on X, Director General of Police Assam, wrote, “Lawful notices served by Assam Police to ensure that there is no damage to public property and risk to life of the people through any forceful agitation in the state”.

The Assam DGP while referring to the High Court directions against bandhs and arson in the state, said that notices had been sent to various political organisations warning them against 'Sarbatmak Hartal' in the state.

The hartal was called by the "United Opposition Forum" on 12th March, 2024 from 6 AM to 6 PM. In a common legal notice sent to the protesters, the Assam DGP said that due to the 'Sarbatmak Hartal', there was “every likelihood of breach of peace and security leading to disruption of normal life of peace loving citizens in the state”.

“The "Sarbatmak Hartal" is likely to lead to road blockade, forceful closure of shops and other business establishments, damage to public and private property including Railway/NHAI thereby disrupting the delivery of essential services. Further, calling of such 'Sarbatmak Hartal' will lead to Highway and Railway Track Blockade, which has been declared as illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court,” the Assam DGP said.

“In this regard your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Writ Petition(C) 7570/2013 dated 19/03/2019. Therefore, considering the above, the undersigned hereby orders you and your Organization to withdraw the said "Sarbatmak Hartal' and co-operate in maintaining peace in the state, failing which legal action will be taken against you in your personal capacity. Further, be known that in case there is any damage to public/ private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused due to "Sarbatmak Hartal", legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization,” the legal notice added.

The notices have been sent to the chiefs of 16 opposition parties including Swarna Hazarika, President, RJD, Assam, John Ingti Kathar, President APHLC Assam, Charan Deka, President Purbandchaliyo Lok Parishad, Abdul Aziz, President Samajbadi Party Assam besides others.

The DGP Assam said that Assam Police is “prepared to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Every police station has also been directed to remain alert and keep a tight vigil”.

In Guwahati, along with different parts of the city, the police have been deployed around the Janata Bhavan, Assam Secretariat Complex and the residence of ministers and MLAs. Police Commandos have been seen in action and patrolling around capital Dispur since Tuesday Morning to avert any hostility in the area.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified across the state after the CAA notification was issued on Monday. On Monday night, students of several colleges and universities took part in protests in parallel with several groups and organizations.