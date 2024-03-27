Minor Girl Rape: NHRC Issues Notice to Bihar Government, DGP Over Delayed Police Action

Patna (Bihar): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issues notices to Bihar government and Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) over the rape of a minor girl in the Darbhanga district of the state.

The Commission has sought a reply within six weeks on the delayed police action from the Nitish Kumar-led government and the top police official on the matter.

The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report and issued the notices and has also asked for status of investigation in the case.

On March 1, the 13-year-old victim had gone to the fields to graze a buffalo in Darbhanga district. During this time, a 25-year-old man, who was present there, allegedly raped her and fled from the spot. The victim, somehow, managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal.

It is understood that the matter reached the village Panchayat, who ordered the accused to pay an compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh. After pressure from the Panchayat, the accused provided the compensation to the victim.

Sources said that later the victim's family took the victim to the house of the accused and demanded that the accused should keep the victim in his house.

Sources said that the victim stayed with the accused for four to five days, but later returned to her house. "The victim was then sent to her sister's house and there her health deteriorated and she died during treatment. She was buried in the village," they added.

48 hours after the victim's death, the Bihar Police reached the place where she was buried and took out her body and sent it for post-mortem to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Kumar said the police is investigating the matter and the accused would be soon apprehended.