Manoj Tiwari Attacks Kejriwal, Says He Has 'No Right to Enter CM's Office'

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said Kejriwal's campaigning efforts would be futile as the public won't listen to a "corrupt politician".

"The people won't listen to a corrupt politician, who isn't even granted bail but parole. He asked for votes in 2014, 2019 and again is asking in 2024. He does not have the right to enter the Chief Minister's office, he does not have the right to go to the Secretariat. He has committed corruption, looted the people of Delhi, and was involved in a liquor scam. On what grounds will he ask for votes? He has a stain of corruption on him, who will even listen to him?," BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said while speaking to ANI.

"I thank the Supreme Court that they granted him a bail. He won't be able to say now that he didn't get a chance to campaign. All seven seats will be won by the BJP in Delhi," Tiwari added. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal was granted on Friday (May 10) from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal held a roadshow in Delhi on Saturday evening along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. Addressing the poll rally in Delhi's Mehrauli, Kejriwal launched sharp attacks on the Centre, saying the BJP will be defeated in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab and Delhi.

He said that on June 4, the Modi government will not come to power, but instead, the INDIA bloc government, of which the Aam Aadmi Party will be a part, will be formed. Earlier today, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva also slammed Arvind Kejriwal for "looting the people of Delhi".

On Kejriwal getting interim bail, Sachdeva said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) got released on a bond of Rs 50,000. He cannot even sign a paper, and cannot go to the Delhi Secretariat. He has cheated and looted Delhi. Out on parole, Arvind Kejriwal should think what would happen after June 1. If he had even the slightest shame, he would have resigned. What kind of a CM is he that he cannot enter the Delhi Secretariat?"

"Arvind Kejriwal has said that his top four leaders were in jail. They are not the top 4 leaders, but 4 corrupt leaders who were in jail, two of them are out on bail... We would also like to see how the people of Delhi will see a criminal. How do people released on parole go among the public? He will have to tell the public why he was in jail for 50 days. He should count the number of seats on which AAP is contesting elections," Sachdeva said.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case. Kejriwal spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced.