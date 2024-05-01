Cong Jolted Again: Two Leaders Quit Party Following in Footsteps of Lovely, Blame AAP Alliance

New Delhi: In major setback to the Congress party, two of its leaders and observers for two Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the party.

The two leaders in separate letters addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge have majorly blamed the Congress' AAP alliance for their quitting the parties.

Neeraj Basoya, former MLA and party Observer for the West Delhi Parliamentary Seat, has said, "I am addressing the present communication to you, being aggrieved by the alliance of the party with the AAP in Delhi. I have humbly submitted that the said alliance is bringing a great dis-repute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis. And I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot be associated with the party anymore."

"I hereby tender my resignation from all Party Posts and the primary membership of the Party. I thank Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji for giving a common man like me, all the opportunities in the last 30 years," said Basoya in the letter dated May 1.

Naseeb Singh, former MLA and party observer for North West Delhi has expressed his anguish over the appointment of Davinder Yadav as the Delhi Congress chief.

He said in his letter, "Davinder Yadav has up till now run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Kejriwal's false agenda and today, he in Delhi will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its CM Arvind Kejriwal."

The two resignations from the party come close on the heels of veteran Congress leader Arvind Singh Lovely resigning as Delhi unit chief, over strong differences with the Central leadership. Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25.