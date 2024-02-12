Madhya Pradesh Student goes missing in Kota

Kota City SP Sharad Chaudhary speaking about the missing Madhya Pradesh student

Kota (Rajasthan): A student from Madhya Pradesh, who was preparing for entrance examination, has gone missing from here, a senior police official said on Monday.

"The student resided in a hostel in the Mahavir Nagar 1 area. The student had left for the coaching institute on Sunday to give the entrance test, but he neither went to the examination centre nor returned to his hostel," the senior police official added.

It is understood that the student hails from Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. "The Madhya Pradesh Police informed Kota Police about the missing student, after which Kota Police swung into action and started searching for the student. Police is searching the student in the Gadaria Mahadev area of Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve, where he could have gone. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed in Chambal river to search the student," police sources said.

Meanwhile, Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Sharad Chaudhary said that the family members of the 16-year-old student lodged a missing report at Jawahar Nagar police station here.

"As soon as the report was filed, the police scanned the CCTV cameras installed in the area, which revealed that the student had booked a cab and gone towards Gadaria Mahadev area, but did not return from there. In such a situation, the search for the student has been started in the forest and Chambal river also," the SP added.

According to the SP, as the student's mobile is switched off, his exact location cannot be found. "Also, before leaving the hostel, he had messaged his family in which he had written that he would talk to them in the evening. However, after that, his family did not receive any call or message. The student had come to Kota from Madhya Pradesh to prepare for the Joint Entrance Exam Main. He was taking private coaching classes here for about a year," added Sharad Chaudhary.