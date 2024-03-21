Lucknow Engineer Kidnapped in Meghalaya: CM Yogi Speaks to CM C Sangma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A civil engineer from here has been allegedly kidnapped in South Garo Hills of Meghalaya. The engineer's wife Sheela Singh has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to free her husband Akhilesh Singh Chauhan from the clutches of kidnappers.

In this regard, it is understood that CM Yogi spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart C Sangma on the phone. "The Meghalaya government has assured that the engineer will be soon traced," sources said.

Akhilesh is a resident of Ghazipur and his family lives in a rented house in Gudamba here. Sheela Singh claimed that her husband has been constructing the Rondik bridge at Kharokal in Bhaamara, Meghalaya for the past six months.

"I spoke to my husband at 11.30 pm on Tuesday. On Tuesday midnight, I got a call from the contractor, who informed me that Akhilesh was kidnapped. The contractor said that a case was lodged at the Siju police station," added Sheela.

According to Sheela, her husband has been working with contractor RK for the last 10 years. Sources said that the area where Akhilesh Chauhan is engaged in bridge construction work is adjacent to the Bangladesh border.

Meghalaya's Baghmara Superintendent of Police Shailendra Bamnia said, "The company manager informed us at around 1:40 am that some people started knocking on the door of a temporary tent at the construction site and asked about the availability of diesel. When Akhilesh went out to help them, he was allegedly kidnapped. Meghalaya Police have started a search in the forest area."

"He will be soon traced and the kidnappers will be apprehended," added the senior police official.