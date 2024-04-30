LS Polls: Cong Fields Raj Babbar From Gurgaon, Anand Sharma From Kangra

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar of Haryana's Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency and former Union minister Anand Sharma of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Lok Sabha seat were the candidates put forth by the Congress on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday fielded actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in Haryana and former Union minister Anand Sharma from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. Satpal Raizada, a former MLA from Himachal Pradesh's Una, has been fielded by the Congress from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in the state and will contest the general elections against BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Congress also fielded Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North constituency in Maharashtra. This is the first Lok Sabha election that Sharma will be contesting. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April 1984 and has been a member of the Upper House of Parliament for four terms.

He has been a Union minister during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh and has also been a deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha till he retired in 2022.

