Amit Shah holds road show in Rajasthan's Sikar ahead of Lok sabha polls

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a massive road show in Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, campaigning for the BJP candidate from the seat. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and party candidate and two-time MP Swami Sumedhanand.

Shah reached Jaipur and held a meeting of party leaders from five Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa, Karauli-Dholpur, Nagaur, Churu and Jhunjhunu before going to Sikar for the roadshow.

Shah, CM Sharma and Sumedhanand held the road show in an open vehicle. The road show began from Shree Kalyan temple and passed through New Dujod Gate, Ghantaghar, Jat Bazaar and culminated at Tapriya Bagichi, covering a distance of around two kilometres in over an hour.

People showered flowers at the vehicle during the road show and raised slogans in support of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. Shah also greeted people and waved at them during the road show that attracted a huge crowd. In the general elections, the main opposition Congress has tied up with the CPI(M) in Rajasthan. Under the alliance, the CPI(M) has fielded former MLA Amraram from the Jat-dominated Sikar seat.

Sikar is also the hometown of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, whose assembly constituency, Laxmangarh, falls under the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency. Of the eight assembly segments under Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, five are held by the Congress and three by the BJP.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26, and Sikar is among 12 seats where elections will be held in the first phase on April 19. The other Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase are Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.