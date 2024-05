Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Phase 3 Campaigning Ends: Constituencies, Crorepati Candidates - All Details Here

Campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday evening. As many as 93 Constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will go to polls in this phase on Tuesday, May 7.

In this phase, 1331 candidates, including 8 for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh, are in the fray. Additionally, one candidate from Surat PC in Gujarat was elected unopposed. The last date for withdrawal of candidature for all 12 States/UTs was April 22. Also, The polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat was deferred and will be held on May 25 now.

The states going to polls in this phase are: Assam (4 Parliamentary Constituencies), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (02), Goa (02), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (09), Maharashtra (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (04)

ETV Bharat brings to you all facts at a glance about this phase:

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Phase 3 facts at a glance (ETV Bharat Graphics)