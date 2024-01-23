Lok Sabha polls on April 16? ECI clears air after notification creates flutter

New Delhi: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that it has provided April 16, 2024, as a reference to plan poll-related activities as per the Election Planner of the Election Commission of India, following reports of having finalised the poll dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha General elections 2024.

"Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether April 16 is a tentative poll day for #LSElections2024 It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’ for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI," CEO Delhi clarified in its post on X.

The circular from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer dated January 19, 2024, citing April 16, 2024, as a “poll date” created a flutter earlier today. The circular, issued to all 11 district election officers (DEOs) of Delhi, was titled, “Compliance/adhering to the timelines given in the Election Planner of Election Commission of India -regarding”.

It read: “For the ensuing General Election to the Lok Sabha 2024, the Commission has tentatively given the Poll Day as 16.04.2024 for the purpose of reference and to calculate Start and End dates in the Election Planner.”

It said the circular was “to inform you that on every Start and End Date of each activity, a notification is sent from the Election Planner Portal to CEO Delhi through SMS & email. The status of each activity is required to be updated/ marked as Pending/ In Progress/ Scheduled/ Completed depending on the reports received from the DEOs/ROs and concerned Branches at CEO (HQ).”