Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Will Address Rally in Meerut on March 30

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and start BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Several top BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend the rally. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also contesting the polls from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh is to begin from western Uttar Pradesh.

The saffron party has made Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the Ramayana TV serial, its candidate from Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat.

BJP's Meerut office media in-charge Gajendra Sharma said that an important meeting is to be held this evening regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.

"PM is going to fill the enthusiasm among the workers in Meerut. The place where the rally will be held will be decided today. Till now discussions are going on regarding several big grounds, but the venue will be finalised late this evening," added Gajendra Sharma.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in conferences in several districts of western UP including Meerut on March 27. "Chief Minister Yogi will come to Meerut after attending a conference in Mathura. After this, the Chief Minister will also attend a meeting in Ghaziabad," Sharma said.

According to BJP sources, PM will address two big rallies in Western UP and the second rally is expected to be held on Moradabad or any other district of Moradabad division.

The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases across the country and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.