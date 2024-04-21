Nitish says Lalu has "too many kids"; RJD Leaders Seek Apology, Tejashwi, Misa Bharti Slam Him

Patna: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a veiled attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over having "too many kids", his son Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti along with several party leaders slammed him saying such personal comments would neither help him win polls nor benefit people in the state.

Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting from Patliputra for the third consecutive time said, "What can be said to uncle (Nitish Kumar). Let the people of Bihar judge him. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped speaking on 'parivavad', he is talking about it."

Former deputy CM, Tejashwi asked what benefit will people of Bihar get from such comments. "He (Nitish Kumar) is a senior person and has the right to tell me anything. I take his comment as a blessing but I want to ask what will be its benefit for people of Bihar. One should avoid saying such things at the time of elections."

Tejaswi said that during elections there should be discussion on issues like unemployment, jobs, development and inflation, instead of making personal comments. He added that making such comments will not give him any advantage.

RJD leaders criticised the CM's comments saying he is making such statements out of fear of defeat. "For fear of losing, Nitish ji is making such absurd and cheap comments. As BJP is destroying his party and Modi ji has removed him from the dais, he is venting out his anger on Lalu ji. Chirag ji, I hope you will say something against Nitish ji and Samrat Chaudhary ji," Kanchana Yadav, RJD spokesperson wrote on her X handle.

Terming the comments as shocking, former MP Kanti Singh's daughter-in-law and RJD leader Aditi Kumar tweeted that it is good that INDIA bloc did not make Nitish Kumar a PM candidate because then he would have given a bad name to India in foreign countries.

RJD spokesperson Sarika Paswan slammed the CM saying he is jealous of Lalu Prasad's son. Another spokesperson of RJD, Priyanka Bharti has termed it an insult to backward people and women. He must apologise for his comment, Bharti tweeted.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar yesterday, Kumar hit Lalu Yadav for promoting his children in politics. "Why does anyone have so many kids? First sons were promoted and now its the turn of daughters who are being promoted.