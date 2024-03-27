Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP TN chief Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran File Nominations

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024

State BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Sitting DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran filed his nomination from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency. Battle lines are drawn for multi-cornered contests between the INDIA bloc, NDA and AIADMK parties in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : State BJP chief K Annamalai and Sitting DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday filed their nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore and he was accompanied by BJP Mahila Morcha chief and MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan among others, when he filed his nomination.

Dayanidhi Maran, who is seeking another term from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency, declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.81 crore. In his election affidavit, Maran submitted that he has Rs 7,81,05,240 of movable assets which include bank deposits and equity shares with private firms.

The value of Maran's immovable assets, which had been inherited, stood at Rs 59,000. He said both he and his wife owe no dues to government banks and had nil liabilities. Pending cases against him included one filed by the CBI for allegedly using "telephone facilities above the entitlement" and having caused loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL and MTNL. He declared he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

In the current LS polls, the battle lines are drawn for multi-cornered contests between the INDIA bloc (consisting of DMK and Congress), NDA (BJP, PMK and allies) and AIADMK (its allies) in the southern state.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: DMK MP Kanimozhi's Assets Rise To Rs 57.32 Crore From Rs 30 Crore In 2019
  2. Tamil Nadu: Election Officials Seize Rs 60,000 From A Family Of Tourists; Derail Their Travel Plans

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.