Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP TN chief Annamalai, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran File Nominations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : State BJP chief K Annamalai and Sitting DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday filed their nominations for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore and he was accompanied by BJP Mahila Morcha chief and MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan among others, when he filed his nomination.

Dayanidhi Maran, who is seeking another term from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency, declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.81 crore. In his election affidavit, Maran submitted that he has Rs 7,81,05,240 of movable assets which include bank deposits and equity shares with private firms.

The value of Maran's immovable assets, which had been inherited, stood at Rs 59,000. He said both he and his wife owe no dues to government banks and had nil liabilities. Pending cases against him included one filed by the CBI for allegedly using "telephone facilities above the entitlement" and having caused loss of Rs 1.79 crore to BSNL and MTNL. He declared he has not been convicted for any criminal offence.

In the current LS polls, the battle lines are drawn for multi-cornered contests between the INDIA bloc (consisting of DMK and Congress), NDA (BJP, PMK and allies) and AIADMK (its allies) in the southern state.