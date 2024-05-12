Lok Sabha Election 2024 | All Arrangements in Place for Phase-4 Polling on Monday: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all geared up for phase four of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 that will be held on Monday, May 13. In phase 4, polling will happen for 96 Parliamentary constituencies across 10 states/Union Territories.
Polling will also happen for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha simultaneously. Polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 AM to 6 PM) to increase voters’ participation.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase four. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (plus or minus two degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day.
The Election Commission has said that however, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, 'shamiyana' and fans.
So far, till phase three of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 PCs and 20 States/Union Tettitories. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
Phase-4 Facts:
- Polling for Phase-4 of the General Elections 2024 will be held on May 13, 2024, for 96 Parliamentary Constituencies (General-64; ST- 12; SC-20) in 10 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7 AM and ends at 6 PM (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC-wise)
- Elections will also take place for all 175 seats (General-139; ST-7; SC-29) of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and 28 seats (General-11; ST-14; SC-3) of the Odisha Legislative Assembly simultaneously in phase 4 May 13.
- 1,717 candidates from 10 States /UTs to contest elections in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The average number of contesting candidates in a PC for Phase 4 is 18.
- 122 air sorties done in phase 4 in three states (AP -02, Jharkhand- 108; Odisha -12) to ferry polling and security officials
- Over 19 lakh polling officials will welcome over 17.7 crore voters across 1.92 lakh polling stations
- Over 17.70 crore voters including 8.97 crore male; and 8.73 crore female voters
- There are over 12.49 lakh registered 85+ years old and 19.99 lakh PwD voters for phase 4 who have been provided an option to vote from the comfort of their homes. The optional Home Voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response.
- 364 Observers (126 General Observers, 70 Police Observers, 168 Expenditure Observers) for phase 4 of General Elections 2024 have already reached their constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, Special Observers have been deployed in certain states.
- A total of 4,661 Flying Squads, 4,438 Static Surveillance Teams, 1,710 Video Surveillance Teams and 934 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly.
- A total of 1,016 inter-state and 121 international Border checkposts are keeping a strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes.
- Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.
- Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote.
- Since phase 3, the voter turnout app has been updated with a new feature of displaying the overall approximate turnout live for each phase. It is pertinent to note that Phase-wise/State-wise/AC-wise/PC-wise approximate turnout data is available on voter turnout App live on a two-hourly basis on poll day till 7 pm after which it is continuously updated on the arrival of polling parties.
