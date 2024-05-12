Lok Sabha Election 2024 | All Arrangements in Place for Phase-4 Polling on Monday: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all geared up for phase four of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 that will be held on Monday, May 13. In phase 4, polling will happen for 96 Parliamentary constituencies across 10 states/Union Territories.

Polling will also happen for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha simultaneously. Polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana was increased by the Commission (from 7 AM to 6 PM) to increase voters’ participation.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase four. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures (plus or minus two degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day.

The Election Commission has said that however, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, 'shamiyana' and fans.

So far, till phase three of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 PCs and 20 States/Union Tettitories. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Phase-4 Facts: