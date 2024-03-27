Kerala Youth Stuck in Russia War Sent Voice Message to Family Seeking Help from Indian Embassy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : A Malayali youth stranded in Russia sent a voice message to his family in Kerala, purportedly saying that most of the stranded Indians are stuck in Slotravica near Listchans. The youth is identified as Vineet who allegedly said that that the trapped Indian youths didn't get any help from the Embassy.

The voice message says: "Stuck in the forest. I don't know where Tinu is. At least help to move to a safe place. The Embassy should intervene urgently for our release." The voice message from Vineet, who hails from Anchuthengu, is seen as an indication that the uncertainty regarding the release of the youths trapped in the war zone on the Russian border is still continuing.

On Wednesday, relatives got Vineet's voice message here in Anchuthengu, Thiruvananthapuram. He is the one among five natives of Anchuthengu who were tricked by private recruiting agents and sent to fight against Ukraine with Russian mercenaries. Those who remain on the war front do not receive any assistance from the embassy. Most of the Indians are stuck in Slotravica near Listchans.