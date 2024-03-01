Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an interesting turn of events, Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan, who had just been released from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Jail after a protracted legal battle lasting over five years, was rearrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday.

Sultan's brief taste of freedom came 78 days after the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh quashed the detention order against him under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on December 11, 2023. His arrival at his family home in Srinagar, marking the end of a harrowing 2,012 days in custody, was met with joy but proved to be short-lived.

Despite bureaucratic delays, Sultan had finally returned home, spending quality time with his elderly parents, wife, and six-year-old daughter. However, the day took a drastic turn when he received a summons from the Batamaloo Police Station.

According to sources, Sultan was initially summoned by the Batamaloo Police Station and later taken into custody by the Rainawari Police Station. The sudden development disrupted what should have been a joyous reunion for Sultan and his family.

"He was at home after a long time and was having a good time with his elderly parents, wife, and six-year-old daughter. But a call from the police station (Batamaloo) changed everything," the sources revealed.

Sultan reportedly experienced a headache and chest pain at the Police Station, leading to his transfer to SMHS Hospital for a checkup that lasted for hours. Upon returning to the police station, Sultan was taken into custody by personnel from the Rainawari police station, despite pleas from his father. The family was informed that he was wanted in another case registered at Rainawari police station, but no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, a close family source said that the case (FIR: 19/2019), is dated. "As he (Sultan) had received clearance from the authorities, we were of the belief that he wouldn't face arrest in this specific instance." "The case pertains to rioting at Central Jail in Srinagar. He has been named in the FIR under section 13 of UPA along with 147, 148, 149, 307 and 336 of the IPC. Today, he has been sent on five-day police remand," the source said.

Sources said that a bail application will be moved on Monday.

The family had earlier expressed frustration over the delay in Sultan's release, citing bureaucratic procedures and the need for clearance letters from the District Magistrate and home department, extending the process for over two and a half months. And now they are in a dilemma. Asif Sultan's ordeal began on August 27, 2018, when he was arrested on charges of providing logistical support to the banned militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. Initially detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), additional charges under the PSA were later brought against him.

In April 2022, the High Court granted Sultan bail in the UAPA case, citing a lack of evidence linking him to any militant group. However, just four days after this order, he was detained under the PSA, prolonging his imprisonment. Sultan's family consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he was targeted for his journalistic work. His name surfaced in an FIR related to a gunfight with militants in Srinagar's Batamaloo, Sultan's neighbourhood, on August 12, 2018.

Even during his time behind bars, Asif Sultan's unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity garnered international acclaim. In 2019, he was honoured with the prestigious annual John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award by the National Press Club of America. Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf and journalist Fahad Shah have also faced detention under similar circumstances, highlighting broader concerns about press freedom in the region.