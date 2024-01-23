Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who was known for championing the cause of the backward classes, will be awarded Bharat Ratna (Posthumously), the country's highest civilian award.

The President's Secretary in a media release issued on Tuesday stated, "The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur (posthumously)".

Karpoori Thakur, who was popularly known as Jan Nayak served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 22, 1970, to June 2, 1971. He actively contributed to the Quit India Movement and spent months in jail. He dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the backward class and poor people.

He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1952 from the Tajpur constituency as a candidate from the Socialist Party. He also served as Bihar's Education Minister. He also served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and then became the first non-Congress Socialist Chief Minister of Bihar.

He played a key role in Bihar's politics for over four decades. His political career passed through three phases. In the first phase, he enjoyed support from most of the caste groups, in the second phase he was identified as the leader of the Other Backward Class, while in the third he was in search of a support base, especially among the most backward classes, Dalits, and poor, as a section of the OBCs turned away from him.

He played a major role as a mentor to some of Bihar's prominent leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan.

His career as a socialist leader spanned various phases but he emerged as the tallest leader, who mobilised the youth, only after the death of Ram Manohar Lohia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society".

The PM wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment. His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the Centre's decision. "It is a matter of great pleasure to give the country's highest honor 'Bharat Ratna' to former Chief Minister and great socialist leader Late Karpoori Thakur ji. This is a good decision of the Central Government. This highest honor given to Late Karpoori Thakur Ji on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections. We have always been demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Late Karpoori Thakur ji. The years old demand has been fulfilled today (sic)," Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.