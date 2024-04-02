Lingayat Seer to Contest Against Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad: Lok Sabha Election 2024

Dharwad (Karnataka) : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is all set to face stiff opposition from swamijis of various mutts in the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. The pontiffs have decided to field Dingaleshwar Swamiji, a prominent Lingayat seer heading the Shirahatti Fakireshwara Mutt of Gadag district, against Pralhad Joshi this time.

After a meeting of Swamijis of various mutts today, Dingaleswar Swamiji held a press conference and said, "We called a meeting in Dharwad. The swamijis discussed the issue and made a decision. They asked me to contest as an independent candidate for the Lok Sabha Election. They said that there should be a change here similar to North India. Mutts have changed. Everyone called me and asked me not to backtrack. We have no party or caste issues."

Dingaleswar Swamiji said that there are many important people behind his decision and he will announce his decision on his entering the poll fray very soon. "I will tell the matter after deciding on the issue with our gurus and devotees. There is no doubt about defeating Joshi. A committee has been formed for the sake of Dharwad seat. Joshi just called and asked for a blessing for only the election. I just asked him if you will use us for politics. Then he said sorry only this time and it will not happen again," he said.

Stating that the mutts will not accept Joshi this time, Dingaleswar Swamiji said that about 50 seers have become MPs in North India and that their fight is not against Joshi, but only against his personality and speech.

Earlier, Dingaleswar Swamiji addressed a meeting of devotees at Dharwad's Sevaalaya when he said, "I have started a struggle against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. I will not wear garland around my neck until justice is served. The people of the state should not garland me until we reach our goal."

"Already our stand has reached the center. I am not a person who fought for the benefit of an individual. I played an important role in the Veerashaiva Lingayat struggle. When they were fighting that Lingayat and Veerashaiva were different, I fought against the Congress government saying that they are one and the same. I fought against the BJP high command when Yeddiyurappa was removed from the post of Chief Minister. I fought against the 40% commission in the previous government," Dingaleswar Swamiji said.

The Shirahatti mutt seer further said that the people of Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency should be garlanded after winning the struggle. "Our Mutt is a secular mutt. Joshi won with our community support. He forgot the community after victory. In Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, three people were lured with tickets. Dr. Mahesh Nalawada was used. Angadi and Kantesha were also sent by Joshi to campaign for the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. He cheated even Eshwarappa," Dingaleswar Swamiji said.