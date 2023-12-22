OPPOSITION ASKED FOR SUSPENSION PRALHAD JOSHI LASHES OUT AT OPPOSITION OVER MPS SUSPENSION ROW

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday lashed out at the opposition leaders over the MPs' suspension row in both Houses of Parliament. The BJP MP stated, "Opposition members came to Parliament and said to suspend them. Congress has such a low-level strategy."

However, during a press briefing in Delhi, Joshi highlighted that a total of 19 bills, including Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, were passed in Parliament on December 21.

Meanwhile, while these bills were passed, 146 MPs were suspended over the disturbance created for demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach. Following this, Shah said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the three bills- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 were passed in Parliament on Thursday. A total of 19 bills were passed in Parliament in the winter session."

In the meantime, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also lashed out at the Opposition over the MPs' suspension row and said that they were deliberately seeking revenge after the defeat in the assembly elections. He quoted, "The Speaker is the custodian of Parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker is saying repeatedly that he is responsible for the security. Why are they not trusting what the Speaker is saying? They were deliberately looking for revenge after the defeat in the assembly elections. They had been planning internally and they got the opportunity".