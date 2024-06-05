ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Railway Staff Dies By Suicide With Wife, 2 Daughters

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Police said bodies of the couple and two daughters were found on the railway track and it seems that they died by suicide. Probe is on to ascertain as to why they took such an extreme step, police added.

Jabalpur Railway Staff Dies By Suicide With Wife, 2 Daughters
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jabalpur: A 32-year-old railway group D staff, his wife and two children reportedly died by jumping in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were spotted on the Bhedaghat railway track this morning. On information teams of Jabalpur Railway Police and Bhedaghat Police reached the spot and initiated investigations. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but the reason behind it has not been ascertained yet, police said.

The incident took place on the railway track near Sihoda village under Bhedaghat police station.

Bodies of Narendra Chadhar, his wife Reena and two daughters, aged 3 months and 6 years were recovered from the railway track and sent to the medical college for post-mortem, an officer of Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

"The case is being probed from all angles. All facts related to the deceased are being investigated. It is being probed as to what problem led to the couple to take such a drastic step along with their daughters. Their family members said they were not aware as to why they took to end their lives," the officer added.

Deceased, Narendra Chadhar, a group D staff was a resident of Bhedaghat police station area, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. Senior Bureaucrat's Daughter Dies By Suicide In Mumbai
  2. Kerala: College Student Dies By Suicide After Falling Prey To Online Loan App
  3. Man Fakes Suicide To Bring Wife Back Home In Bengaluru, Dies

TAGGED:

DIED BY SUICIDECASE OF SUICIDECOUPLE AND DAUGHTERS DIE BY SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.