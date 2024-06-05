Jabalpur Railway Staff Dies By Suicide With Wife, 2 Daughters

Jabalpur: A 32-year-old railway group D staff, his wife and two children reportedly died by jumping in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were spotted on the Bhedaghat railway track this morning. On information teams of Jabalpur Railway Police and Bhedaghat Police reached the spot and initiated investigations. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but the reason behind it has not been ascertained yet, police said.

The incident took place on the railway track near Sihoda village under Bhedaghat police station.

Bodies of Narendra Chadhar, his wife Reena and two daughters, aged 3 months and 6 years were recovered from the railway track and sent to the medical college for post-mortem, an officer of Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

"The case is being probed from all angles. All facts related to the deceased are being investigated. It is being probed as to what problem led to the couple to take such a drastic step along with their daughters. Their family members said they were not aware as to why they took to end their lives," the officer added.

Deceased, Narendra Chadhar, a group D staff was a resident of Bhedaghat police station area, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).