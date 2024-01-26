Loading...

Karnataka: Man Shot and Killed His Son who Did Not Pay for Alcohol

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 9:42 PM IST

Representational image (Source ETV Bharat)

A man shot dead his son who refused to pay him money for alcohol in Bengaluru. Police have arrested the accused and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A man allegedly shot his son dead for not paying him money for buying alcohol, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the incident took place on Thursday evening at Karekal 2nd Cross under the Kamakshipalya police station jurisdiction. Suresh killed his 32-year-old son Narthan Bopanna, the officer added.

It is understood that originally from Kodagu, Narthan was working in a private company here. "He lived with his parents at Karekal. While Nathran's mother was bedridden due to illness, his father Suresh was addicted to alcohol. Suresh used to torment his son that he always needed money for drinking," police said.

"On Thursday evening too, Suresh were harassing and beating his son for money for drinking. Tired of this, Narthan pushed his father into the room and closed the door. However, Suresh threatened from inside the room. After some time, Suresh got angry and fired at the door with his licensed single barrel gun," police said.

"The bullet fired from the gun split open the door and hit Narthan, who was sitting outside. Narthan, who was seriously injured, immediately called his sister and informed her about the matter. The sister asked a relative to go to the house. Relatives, who came to the spot admitted Narthan to a private hospital in Basaveshwara, however, Narthan died during treatment," they added.

Police said that the accused, who had washed away the blood spilled in the house and destroyed the evidence, has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kamakshipalya police station.

