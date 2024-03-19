K Kavitha Withdraws Writ Petition Challenging ED Summons in SC

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

K Kavitha Withdraws Writ Petition Challenging ED Summons in SC

BRS MLC K Kavitha had filed a writ petition in Supreme court last year against the ED summons issued to her. Her lawyer told court that no inquiry was required and so they are withdrawing it.

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam, on Tuesday withdrew the writ petition she had filed in the Supreme Court challenging the ED summons issued to her.

Kavitha, the MLC daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had filed the writ petition in the apex court on March 14, 2023. Vikram Chaudhary, Kavitha's lawyer, informed court that inquiry is not needed into the writ petition and as there is no need for a hearing in the case, they are withdrawing it. A bench comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mittal accepted the withdrawal of the writ petition.

Kavitha's lawyer said that they would take further steps to get relief as per law. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, started hearing in another petition challenging the legality of Kavitha's arrest. The MLC was held by ED from her Hyderabad residence last week and is in the ED custody till March 23.

Meanwhile, ED investigations have revealed that Kavitha conspired with AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, for getting favours in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy in exchange of Rs 100 crore. The ED told the PMLA Court that Kavitha was one of the "kingpins", "key conspirator" and "beneficiary" of the policy scam.

Kavitha, however, had refuted the charges saying Centre was using the central agency as BJP has failed to gain entry into Telangana.

