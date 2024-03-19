Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore to AAP Leaders in Return of Favours in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Claims ED

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested K Kavitha, BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Delhi Excise Policy case, has said that Kavitha was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders in return for the benefits she received under Delhi's liquor policy.

Kavitha was arrested by the ED on the 15th of this month from her house in Hyderabad in the Delhi liquor policy case. A special PMLA court in Delhi on March 16 sent her to ED remand till the 23rd of this month.

In a press statement issued on Monday March 18, the ED said that Kavitha along with others conspired with top AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get benefits from the formulation and implementation of Delhi's liquor policy. She became complicit in paying Rs100 crores to AAP leaders in return for favors, the ED said in the statement.

The central probe agency said that the 2021-22 Delhi's Liquor Policy formulation and implementation saw corruption and conspiracies and continuous donations from wholesalers to AAP leaders. It said that Kavitha and her aides conspired to get pre-paid donations to the AAP leaders to get profits and criminal earnings through this whole affair.

So far, ED has conducted searches at 245 places in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and other places in the case. Besides Kavitha, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair of the AAP have been arrested along with 15 others.

The agency has filed one charge sheet and five supplementary charge sheets in the case even as the agency has identified and temporarily attached properties worth Rs 128.79 crores purchased through illegal means. “In this regard, the Adjudicating Authority has finalized the orders issued on January 24 and July 3 last year. The investigation process in this case is still going on,” the ED said in a statement.

Kavita, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor case and is in ED custody, was spoken to by her brother KTR, former minister Harish Rao and lawyer Mohit Rao for the second day in a row for about an hour on Monday.