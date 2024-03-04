'Jhoot And Loot:' PM Modi's Parting Shot In Telangana As He Targets Dynasts

Adilabad (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public here on Monday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various development projects.

As Modi addressed the crowd, he responded to the opposition's allegations, stating, "A few people who do different types of analysis should understand that "it's not 'Chunavi Sabha', but the 'Vikas Utsav' in Telangana that I have come to celebrate!". He further said that elections have not been announced yet. He said, "The faces of dynasty parties may be different, but they have similar characters—'jhoot and loot.'"

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi said, "Even after several decades post-independence, the contribution made by the people of Telangana was never given due respect. After 2014, the BJP government at the center gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community. He also highlighted the 'PM-Janman' scheme started by the BJP for the people who are extremely backward in the tribal community. He said, " More than Rs 24 thousand crore will be spent on this scheme".

Modi attacked the INDI Alliance, claiming that its leaders were "going berserk" over their involvement in dynasties, corruption, and appeasement. He said, "Their actual manifesto for the 2024 elections has finally been released. They claim that Modi is a single man when I challenge their dynasty politics. My life is an open book. The people in this country have a great understanding of who I am. Thousands of people write to me advising me to take a break and get enough sleep when I work late into the night and news comes out".

Responding to critics labeling the projects as election tactics, Modi enumerated recent achievements and said, "In the last 15 days, we inaugurated 2 IITs, 1 IIIT, 3 IIMs, 1 IIS, and 5 AIIMS." He highlighted the world's largest storage scheme for farmers and the computerisation of 18,000 cooperatives.

Modi defended against allegations of dynasty politics, proclaiming, "140 crore countrymen are my family." He reaffirmed his commitment to serve every citizen, saying, "My India—my family—with the expansion of these feelings, I am living for you, fighting for you, and will continue to fight for you to fulfill my dreams with determination."

He also listed several achievements in the last 15 days, including the inauguration of over 2000 railway projects worth over 1.5 lakh crore for the oil and gas sector, emphasising, "These 15 days have built the Atmanirbhar Bharat!"

Modi further expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the 'Sujhaavs' for the Viksit Bharat Action Plan, revealing, "Over 15 lakh people have sent their 'Sujhaavs' for the Viksit Bharat Action Plan. Over 3,75,000 stakeholders have become active participants in this plan."